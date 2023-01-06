SOUTH ASIA

Pak rejects reports of carrying out airstrikes against TTP in Afghanistan

NewsWire
0
0

The Foreign Office (FO) in Islamabad has categorically rejected reports claiming that Pakistan had carried out airstrikes against the terror outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in eastern Afghanistan, terming such claims “utterly baseless and malicious”.

The FO statement came hours after an Afghan newspaper, Hasht-e-Subh Daily, reported that Pakistan launched an air strike on TTP

strongholds in the Nangarhar province, and bombed targets in the Salala neighbourhood in the vicinity of Gushta district, The Express Tribune reported.

While responding to media queries, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch dismissed the report.

The claims of air strikes from Pakistan in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan were baseless and malicious, the spokesperson said.

Earlier, the spokesperson said in a statement that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

would co-host an international conference on ‘Climate Resilient Pakistan’ in Geneva on January 9.

At the conference, Baloch said Sharif would outline Pakistan’s vision for rehabilitation of the flood victims and

reconstruction of the damaged infrastructure in a resilient manner, with the support of development partners, and the country’s transition towards a sustainable economic development model.

20230106-114203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WHO warns of worsening humanitarian situation in flood-ravaged Pakistan:

    China rail project aims to link Tibet to Kathmandu, may be...

    Shehbaz seems to be in low spirits: Imran

    SpiceJet flies ex-Mauritius PM to India for urgent medical treatment