INDIA

Pak releases BSF jawan who accidentally crossed the border

NewsWire
A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan who accidentally crossed the International Border in Punjab’s Abohar sector has been released by the Pakistan Rangers.

According to the BSF, the jawan mistakenly entered Pakistan while patrolling on Wednesday morning, due to dense fog and was taken into custody by Pakistan.

The BSF said that a team of jawans was sent to patrol the Zero Line on the International Border.

Senior officers of the BSF were apprised of the incident when the jawan was not present with the team on their return, which led to a flag meeting between the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers.

According to sources, Pakistan initially refused to release the jawan, but reached an agreement after a second commander-level meeting.

The jawan was then released on Thursday evening around 5.10 p.m.

This is the second such incident in the Abohar sector.

Last week also, during Zero Line patrolling on the India-Pakistan International Border, a BSF jawan accidentally crossed into Pakistan.

However, he was sent back the same day after a flag meeting.

20221208-190802

