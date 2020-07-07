Pak renews calls for repatriation of Afghan refugees

Islamabad, July 7 (IANS) Pakistan has renewed its call for repatriation of the Afghan refugees and said the return of over two million refugees should be a part of the peace process in Afghanistan.

Pakistan made the gesture on Monday while participating in a virtual conference titled “Strengthening Consensus for Peace” hosted by the government of Afghanistan, Xinhua news agency quoted the Foreign Ministry here as saying.

Pakistan hosts more than 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees holding Proof of Registration cards, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

Besides registered refugees, Pakistan also hosts about a million unregistered refugees.

According to a statement from the Ministry, Pakistani participants in Monday’e event urged the international community to support a time-bound and well-resourced program for the return of Afghan refugees to their homeland with dignity and honour.

Pakistan stressed that the signing of a US-Taliban peace agreement had created an opportunity that must be seized by the Kabul leadership to work together and achieve an inclusive and comprehensive political settlement, it said.

The Pakistani side reiterated that there was a need for the international community to focus on ensuring an early start and successful completion of intra-Afghan talks.

–IANS

ksk/