Pak resorts to firing, shelling at LoC in Rajouri district

Jammu, Aug 19 (IANS) Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and intense shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) in J&amp;K’s Rajouri district on Wednesday.

Colonel Devender Anand, defence ministry spokesman, said at about 4.30 p.m. on Wednesday, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation with small arms fire and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Keri Battal area of Sunderbani sector in Rajouri district.

“Indian army is retaliating befittingly,” the spokesman said.

Pakistan has violated the ceasefire over 2720 times at the LoC since the beginning of this year.

Twenty four civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in these ceasefire violations.

