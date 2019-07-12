Pak SC asked to form judicial commission over video leak

Islamabad, July 16 (IANS) The Pakistan Supreme Court on Tuesday took up three petitions seeking a thorough probe into the video leak controversy involving accountability court judge Arshad Malik who is accused of convicting former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a corruption case last year “under pressure”.

The accusation against Judge Malik has been made by Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and other opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, reports Dawn news.

Maryam has also released videos purportedly proving her claims. The Judge, however, has denied being under any pressure, making counter allegations against Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N for “bribing, threatening” him.

Last week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) after consultation with the apex court removed the Judge Malik.

On Tuesday, the three-member Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, first heard the petition of a lawyer.

As the hearing commenced, the petitioner’s lawyer told the bench that the video leaks scandal has raised questions about the judiciary, Dawn news said.

He said that all political parties and lawyers in Pakistan have demanded an investigation into the video leaks scandal, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also said that the judiciary should take notice of the matter.

The lawyer asked the court to form a commission to look into the matter, “even if it was just a one-person commission”.

–IANS

ksk