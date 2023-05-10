SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pak SC rejects PTI’s petition challenging high court verdict on Imran’s arrest

NewsWire
0
0

The Pakistan Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition challenging the Islamabad High Court’s decision to term party chief Imran Khan’s arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as “legal”, media reports said.

Following Khan’s arrest on Tuesday from inside the high court premises, PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi summoned an emergency meeting of a seven-member committee to review the situation and devise a comprehensive strategy to secure the safe and early release of the PTI chief, Geo News reported.

The senior PTI leader had announced the party’s plan to move the apex court.

PTI’s legal team headed by the party’s senior vice-president Fawad Chaudhry submitted the petition.

However, after the party submitted the petition, the registrar’s office returned the petition minutes after it was submitted.

The registrar’s office stated that the PTI chief did not approach the relevant forum, adding that he could file an intra-court appeal.

It further stated that the petition did not have the signatures of the PTI chief, Geo News reported.

Speaking to the media outside the apex court, Fawad said: “As soon as Imran Khan was arrested, a legal and constitutional crisis was created in the country.”

He added that an economic crisis would also arise in the country. The PTI leader then said that arson and violence were not the way of PTI and that they could not “afford” to set buildings on fire.

20230510-174603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nepal’s Deuba emerges kingmaker as Communist factions woo him

    China’s launches compulsory recruitment drive for locals in Chumbi Valley

    Top US General expresses concern over IS presence in Afghanistan

    Spinners, Renuka, Smriti help India clinch seventh Women’s Asia Cup title,...