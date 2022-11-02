SOUTH ASIA

Pak seeks explanation over Russian Senator’s remark on Ukraine nukes

NewsWire
0
0

The Pakistan Foreign Office has sought an explanation from Russia after its Senator Igor Morozov reportedly claimed that Islamabad and Ukraine recently held talks for developing nuclear weapons.

“We are surprised by such an unfounded and baseless statement,” Dawn news quoted a statement issued from the office of FO spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed as saying.

A Russian state news agency report said that “Ukrainian specialists went to Pakistan and received a delegation from there to discuss technologies and know-how for creating nuclear weapons”.

Morozov reportedly made the allegations during a press conference that was “part of the Ukrainian dossier special project”, the report added.

“He said that it is not a secret that Ukraine can create a ‘dirty bomb’ but questioned who are invested in the project,” the report claims.

Reacting to the allegations, Islamabad said the Senator’s reported statement was “without any rationale and entirely inconsistent” with the spirit of Pakistan-Russia relations, Dawn reported.

“We are seeking clarification on this from Moscow,” the statement added.

20221102-122608

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    B’desh processing scholarships for family members of 1971 war veterans from...

    Pak Opposition claims Imran Khan seeking safe exit in early elections

    9 TTP, IS terrorists arrested in Pakistan

    Int’l community urged not to ‘neglect’ Afghanistan amid Ukraine war