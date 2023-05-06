SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has submitted a written request to Interpol seeking the arrest and red warrant of Farah Gogi, a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi, the wife of deposed former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, for her alleged involvement in a multi-billion rupee corruption case, state media reported.

The case involves the appointment of officials through illicit means for money laundering and political influence, Samaa TV reported.

The FIA officials have said that Farhat Shahzadi, also known as Farah Gogi, has already been declared an absconder by the court in the money laundering case.

According to FIA officials, Gogi is absconding abroad against whom irrefutable evidence of money laundering has been collected, Samaa TV reported.

A written request has been made to Interpol to arrest Gogi and bring her back to the country. Arrest will be made after issuing red warrant against Gogi from Interpol.

Earlier, the corruption of Rs 700 million by the close friend of Bibi had been exposed.

Senior journalist Aneeq Naji posted a video of Gogi’s dealer confessing to the crime on Twitter.

As per the veteran journalist, the confessor in the video is identified as Gogi’s accountant.

The accused can be heard in the video complaining that he is being harassed by the FIA and National Accountability Bureau, Samaa TV reported.

