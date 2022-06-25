A Karachi-based social media activist was released on Saturday after he was detained the previous day by the Sindh Rangers based on an intelligence report regarding his “links with a terrorist organisation”.

Also a freelance journalist, Arsalan Khan was picked up from his residence in Karachi on Friday, reports Geo News.

According to his wife, “around 14 to 15 government officials barged into their house in the wee hours and pointed guns at the family members”.

“Arsalan was picked up despite being innocent. The government officials took him with them in front of my children,” she added.

In a statement, the Sindh Rangers said Khan was arrested based on an intelligence report regarding his “links with a terrorist organisation”.

“During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had received financial assistance from a terrorist organisation. However, he was released after being warned to cooperate in the investigation in the future,” Geo News quoted the statement as saying.

It added that the case was being handed over to the relevant authority for investigation.

Taking to Twitter early Saturday, Khan said: “I’m back home safe and sound. Thank you everyone for all the help & support you people extended to my lone family in this testing time. I’m truly short of words. Love you all.”

Earlier, Amnesty International said it was “deeply concerned” about the alleged disappearance and urged the newly-appointed Inter-Ministerial Committee on Missing Persons to take note of the “jarring disconnect between what they are saying and what is actually happening on the ground”.

