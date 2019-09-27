Pak solar project to electrify 10,000 houses (Lead, inserting dropped name)

Islamabad, Sep 29 (IANS) Pakistan has launched a solar energy project which aims to electrify 10,000 households across the country in the next three years, the media reported.

Addressing the launch of Hilton Pharma’s CSR initiative titled ‘Roshni Se Zindagi’ here on Saturday, President Arif Alvi said Pakistan, which had emerged as the fifth largest market for solar energy, needed to make an optimum use of the safest source available in abundance in the form of sunlight, reports Dawn news.

“Pakistan is (the) sixth most populous country of the world, but unfortunately 25 per cent of our population is still deprived of basic facility of electricity,” he said.

“Since we have increasingly consumerist society, the solar panel manufacturing should start in Pakistan to provide electricity to the remotest areas. Solar energy will also reduce imminent threat of global warming.”

The solar power project will also provide electricity in two rural areas of Sindh – Baba Bhit Island and Gharo.

Appreciating the contribution of the country’s corporate sector for taking the initiative of electrification of homes in remote and least privileged areas, the President said that solar energy was the cleanest source and such conscious efforts were required to address carbon footprint.

