A Pakistani soldier was killed as terrorists attacked a military checkpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an army statement said.

The military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the statement that the terrorists opened fire on the post in the Ghariom area of North Waziristan district on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Own troops responded in a befitting manner,” said the ISPR statement, adding that during an exchange of fire with the militants, one soldier of the Pakistani army was killed.

Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists, the statement said.

“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

On Monday, a statement from the ISPR said that a soldier was killed in terrorists’ attack on a military check post in North Waziristan.

–IANS

ksk/