Pakistan’s left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been quarantined for 10 days ahead of the limited overs series against New Zealand.

“Mohammad Nawaz has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been quarantined as per the PCB Covid-19 Protocols,” said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement.

Nawaz was part of the 15-member Pakistan squad that is due to take on New Zealand from September 17 to October 3.

The ODIs will be played in Rawalpindi on September 17, 19 and 21 while the T20 Internationals will take place in Lahore on September 25, 26, 29, October 1 and 3.

The limited-overs cricket series will witness 25% crowd capacity. The New Zealand squad will reach Pakistan on September 11 and undergo room isolation for three days on September 12, 13 and 14. They will play practice matches on September 15 and 16.–IANS

kh/akm