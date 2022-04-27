India’s issues have been hijacked by Pak-sponsored fronts whose interests lie in prolonging the problems not solving, The Disinfolab said in a new report.

“#USCIRF will release its annual report today degrading India as a Country of Particular Concern!

Islamophobia,Fascism,Genocide…

DisinfoLab Unearths a 50-year-old plan hatched to Bleed India with a Thousand Cuts- Operation Tupac”, it said in a tweet.

“They hv pushed real orgs/activists on margin, & grabbed social media space by creating an ecosystem of US/EU based fronts”, it said in a tweet.

Seemingly, unrelated events started taking place in India in the US in the recent past.

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi is vandalised in the US and he is labelled as “child rapist”, racist, and casteist; the campaign spearheaded by an organisation.

A three-day conference is held on “Dismantling Hindutva” in September 2021 from the US. US Federal commission United States Commission International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) blacklists India on the pretext of fascism, religious freedom, and oppression of religious minorities.

An online boycott campaign is launched in the middle-east to boycott Indian products and further supported by Pakistani troll machinery.

In the US, a campaign is launched on “Caste” by an innocuous organisation gaining prominence.

Series of seminars and conferences are held by some concerned individuals in the US on “Rising Fascism” in India.

A toolkit that was prepared for farmers’ protest for some unknown reasons mentioned to dent India’s soft image of Tea and Yoga.

Organisations that lobbied USCIRF to blacklist India in 2018-20, also lobbied during 2013-14 when there was a different government in India.

Several organisations in the name of helping India, raised funds during the Covid-19 crisis and failed to deliver any help, and duped millions of Indians.

All these events seem random and independent of each other. However, all of these are interconnected and intertwined in some places. One major commonality among all these events was that they were carried out by the same set of people. At present, all these people are active and operating on different Fault Lines in India, The Disinfolab reported.

Vested the interests hijack these issues and weaponizse them against India.

A set of “vulture activists” have abrogated upon themselves to become the representative voice on every issue  at the cost of real stakeholders. Is it a coincidence that the same set of individuals and fronts affiliated with JFA/ Jamaat has become the voice on every issue of India?! How did that happen? How do unknown and random White people alight on the scene, all of a sudden, and become the guardian angels of Indian human rights concerns? Is it also a coincidence that these are also the same set of individuals and fronts which are given mainstream space by Indians and Indian media? Is it merely mental slavery to Whiteness and foreign complex or there is more to it?, The Disinfolab said.

There have been, and are, many activists and experts on Indian issues  who have spent their lifetime fighting for the causes. However, instead of empowering them and giving them a voice, the eco-system oiled from the US-based Jamaat-linked machinery has taken control over the discourse  whose interest is not in addressing the issues  but to prolong them. What would be the best strategy to bleed India than making Indians fight Indians.

20220427-113802