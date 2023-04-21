SOUTH ASIA

Pak starts crackdown against airing of Indian content on TV

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistans ele­ctronic media regulator has started a countrywide operation against cable TV operators airing illegal Indian channels.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Autho­rity (Pemra) has also war­ned cable TV operators to immediately stop airing Indian content declared illegal or proscribed by the authority, Dawn reported.

No channel other than Pemra licensee would be allowed for distribution on cable TV networks, the authority said, adding that any violations would be dealt with in accordance with the Authority’s laws.

On Thursday, Pemra said its regional offices conducted enforcement drives on reports of violations by cable operators who were airing illegal Indian channels.

This was in violation of the dir­ections issued by the apex court as well as by Pemra, Dawn reported.

The Karachi regional of­­­fice conducted surprise ins­­­pections in various areas and raided cable operators, namely Digital Cable Netw­ork, Home Media Commu­nications (Pvt) Ltd, Shah­zaib Cable Network and Sky Cable Vision.

The Hyderabad office raided 23 cable operators and seized eight networks that were airing illegal Indian content.

In Sukkur, a surprise raid was conducted in which Media Plus Larkana and Univer­sal CTV Network Larkana were found to be airing illegal content.

The Multan office conducted raids in Bahawal­n­a­gar City and on cable op­­erators, namely City Digi­tal Cable Net­w­ork, State Cable Network, Naseeb and Jameel Cable Net­w­o­­rk, World Bright Ca­­ble Network, Star Infor­m­a­t­ion Company and Global Sig­nals Cable Network, who were airing illegal content, Dawn reported.

During the raids, Pe­­m­ra’s enforcement teams confiscated illegal equipment and show-cause notices were issued to the violators.

20230421-113606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Foreign banks stop trade credit for oil imports by Pakistan companies

    Shehbaz in Geneva to co-host International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan

    Govt has zero tolerance policy against terrorism, militancy: Sheikh Hasina

    UN continues support for flood-hit Pakistan