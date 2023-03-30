SOUTH ASIA

Pak strives to reduce waste to avoid negative environmental impact

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan has been striving to reduce waste responsible for the emission of greenhouse gases to avoid negative impact on the environment, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said.

There is a need to focus on reducing waste and recycling materials to diminish the environmental impact, and the government has been taking measures to cut greenhouse gas emissions and counter climate change, Rehman said here when addressing a seminar on the circular economy.

“Everyone has to do their own responsibility. We need the policy to control plastic waste that is in practice… Recycling of plastic and various things is being done all over the world. Pakistan also needs recycling centres,” she said.

She underlined that unmanaged waste is a major problem in Pakistan, saying that all the major stakeholders in the country have to be involved in controlling waste management.

Talking about the impacts of climate change on Pakistan, Rehman said the country is one of the top 10 countries affected by environmental degradation and climate change.

“More than 33 million people in the country were affected by the floods. We have never seen such huge destruction caused by climate change,” she said, adding that natural calamity has badly affected the economy of Pakistan with a loss of 9 per cent of its gross domestic product.

In its efforts to protect the vulnerable from climate change, Rehman said that the Ministry of Climate Change had launched the Living Indus Initiative which comprises projects to address climate change, biodiversity and pollution.

20230330-133206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak oppn submits no-confidence motion against Speaker

    A case for private investment in Colombo Airport

    Shehbaz requests Xi for support on Karachi rail project

    Afghans face perhaps their most perilous hour: UN