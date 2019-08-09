Pak summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations

Islamabad, Aug 16 (IANS) Pakistan on Friday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the LoC that led to killing of two civilians.

The Director General (South Asia & SAARC), Mohammad Faisal, condemned the ceasefire violations in Lipa and Battal Sectors, resulting in death of civilians Muhammad Aziz and Muneeb and one armed forces personnel, Sepoy Ramzan, a Foreign Office statement said.

The “Indian occupation forces”, along the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary, have continuously been violating the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, which needs to be respected. The targeting of civilians is indeed condemnable, he said, and termed it as a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

Faisal urged the Indian side to instruct its forces to respect the ceasefire, and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary. He also urged that India should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions, the statement said.

The Spokesperson of the Pakistan Armed Forces, Major General Asif Ghafoor, tweeted: “Another brave son of soil laid his life in the line of duty. Sepoy Muhammad Sheeraz embraced shahadat due to Indian firing in Buttal Sector along LOC.”

–IANS

rn/mag/