Pak summons Indian envoy, denies launchpads being targetted

Islamabad, Oct 21 (IANS) Pakistan on Sunday summoned the Indian Charge D’ Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia and “categorically rejected” Indian media reports about so-called “launchpads” being targeted by India along the Line of Control.

The Director General (SA and SAARC), Mohammad Faisal, also condemned the “unprovoked ceasefire violations” by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jura, Shahkot and Nausehri sectors on October 19 and 20.

Faisal told the Indian envoy that due to “indiscriminate and unprovoked firing” by Indian forces, including the use of heavy artillery, five civilians had died, while six others, including women and children, sustained serious injuries.

The Foreign Office alleged that Indian forces, along the LoC and Working Boundary, have been “continuously targeting civilian populated areas” with artillery fire, heavy calibre mortars and automatic weapons.

Earlier, “highlighting the Indian threat to regional peace and security”, Pakistan called upon the the “Permanent Five” (P5) countries of the UN Security Council to ask India to provide information about the “so-called alleged launchpads”.

Pakistan also stated its willingness to arrange a visit of the P5 diplomats to those locations to “expose Indian falsehood”.

It said the “heinous Indian targeting of civilians is a typical attempt by India to divert international attention from the humanitarian nightmare” in Kashmir.

Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, saying the Indian side should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council Resolutions.

