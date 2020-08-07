Pak targets defence, civilian areas in Balakote (Ld)

Srinagar, Aug 7 (IANS) Pakistan on Friday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Balakote sector of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir drawing a strong response from the army, officials said.

The incident came just a day after Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation along the LoC in Mendhar and Balakote sectors. Army said it has retaliated befittingly to Pakistani aggression as they used small arms to fire and resorted to shelling with mortars.

Pakistan has been targeting defence positions and civilian areas close to the LoC. Some shells have landed near residential houses.

People living near the LoC have to bear the brunt of Pakistani shelling and are at times forced to migrate to safer places

There has been a spike in ceasefire violations at the LoC in the Kashmir Valley and to the south of pir panjal in the Rajouri Poonch areas of Jammu.

