Pak targets Indian positions on LoC in J&K’s Poonch district

Jammu, Sep 11 (IANS) Pakistan used small arms and mortars to target the Indian positions on the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Colonel Devender Anand, Defence Ministry spokesman, said, “At about 8.30 a.m. today Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector in Poonch district.

“Indian army retaliates befittingly”.

On Thursday, for the entire day Pakistan violated ceasefire on the LoC in three sectors of the Poonch district.

Twenty-four civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in over 2,730 such ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC so far this year.

This has brought misery into the lives of hundreds of border villagers living close to the LoC as cross border shelling endangers their lives, homes, cattle and agricultural fields.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has been violating the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999, with impunity.

