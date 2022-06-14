INDIA

Pak terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter

Of the two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists killed in an encounter in Srinagar’s Bemina area, one was a Pakistani national, police said on Tuesday.

“As per the documents and other incriminating materials found, one of the killed terrorist has been identified as Abdullah Goujri, resident of Faisalabad, Pakistan. A big success,” J&K Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

“This was the same group of terrorists who escaped from Sopore encounter. We have been tracking their movement.”

The second terrorist was identified as Adil Hussain Mir, alias Sufian alias Musab, of Anantnag district, the police said, adding that he crossed over to Pakistan in 2018 on a visit visa from Wagah.

“Pakistan based handlers had sent two Pakistani terrorists of LeT terror outfit along with one local terrorist Adil Hussain Mir of Pahalgam Anantnag, who has been in Pakistan since 2018, with the intention to attack Yatra.”

The encounter took place late Monday night after security forces got a tip off about the presence of terrorists in the area.

20220614-132205

