Pakistan government has decided to reach out to G20 countries in an attempt to stop India from holding an event or meeting of the grouping in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Pakistan foreign office, has categorically rejected any such attempt by India claiming that “Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory between Pakistan and India. The territory has been under forcible and illegal occupation of India since 1947 and this dispute has remained on the agenda of the UN Security Council for over seven decades”.

“Contemplating the holding of any G20 related meeting/event in J&K, in utter disregard of the globally acknowledged disputed status of the territory, is a travesty that the international community cannot accept under any circumstances,” reads a statement by the Pakistan Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The statement added that in case of any such proposal from India, it is expected that the G20 members would reject it outright.

Pakistan has also called for release of all political prisoners from Indian jails including Yasin Malik.

