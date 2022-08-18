SOUTH ASIA

Pak to increase forest cover to counter climate change: President

Pakistan President Arif Alvi said on Thursday that the government has been making efforts to increase forest cover in the country to counter the adverse impacts of climate change.

“Rising mercury levels are resulting in glacier melting and urban flooding in Pakistan,” Alvi said in his message on the launch of the national monsoon tree plantation drive.

He said concerted efforts are needed to carry out extensive plantations in a bid to save the country from the horrendous effects of climate change.

The President said that a country required 25 per cent forest cover as per international standards, but Pakistan only has 4.8 per cent.

Alvi said that the extensive plantation would not only help the country to counter climate change issues but would also preserve wildlife, flora and fauna.

In an effort to increase the forest area, Pakistan under its 10 Billion Tree Tsunami program had planted 1.81 billion trees by June 2022, and around 3.29 billion trees will be planted by 2023, said the President.

According to the Ministry of Climate Change, more than 300 million saplings will be planted under the ongoing countrywide monsoon tree plantation campaign.

