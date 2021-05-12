Chairman of Pakistan’s National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Asad Umar said on Wednesday that the registration of Covid-19 vaccination for citizens aged 30 to 39 will be open from May 16.

“As vaccine supply continues to improve and vaccination capacity gets enhanced in all federating units, we continue to expand the categories of those who are eligible to get vaccinated,” Umar said on Twitter.

“Starting Sunday, the 16th of May, registration will be open to all 30 years and older citizens,” the official added.

Pakistan also commenced the process of walk-in vaccination for the citizens aged 40 to 49 on Wednesday. The registered citizens will be able to walk into any Covid-19 vaccination centre of their choice and get vaccinated, the Xinhua news agency reported.

In order to stop the spread of the virus during Eid al-Fitr holidays, Pakistan has barred almost all businesses, hotels, parks, recreational spots and shopping malls, inter-provincial and inter-city public transport from operating from May 8 to 16, covering the Eid holidays from May 10 to 15 in the country.

Issuing strict guidelines and safety protocols for holding Eid prayers, the NCOC recommended on Tuesday that the congregations should be held at open spaces with brief sermons, mandatory wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing rules.

Pakistan reported 2,869 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 867,438, the NCOC said on Wednesday.

A total of 104 people died during the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 19,210, according to the NCOC.

–IANS

int/rs