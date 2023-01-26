Pakistans National Austerity Committee (NAC) has suggested that multiple plots of land be reclaimed from individuals in positions of power and influence, such as civil and military bureaucrats, judges, and other members of society, media reports said.

All plots given away at throwaway prices will be recovered and auctioned to pay off the growing public debt, Geo News reported.

The committee recommended reducing salaries/perks for parliamentarians by 15 per cent and reduction in government employees’ salaries by 10 per cent till June 2024.

The committee also recommended installation of pre-paid metres in gas and electricity sectors all over the country.

The NAC assigned the Finance Ministry to work out the financial impact of each recommendation for attaching to the final version of the report. According to rough and initial estimates, the NAC recommendations could save the national exchequer resources ranging from Pak Rs 500 billion to Rs 1,000 billion annually, if implemented in their true letter and spirit, Geo News reported.

The NAC also recommended slapping a ban on foreign visits and only obligatory visits should be allowed with the permission of competent authority. It recommended the adoption of an e-procurement system at all tiers of government.

“As a technocrat, we have finalised major recommendations without consideration of any powerful segments as we proposed austerity for all segments of the society, including parliamentarians, civil and military bureaucrats, judges and any other influential groups,” one member of the NAC told The News.

