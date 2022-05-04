INDIA

Pak tunnel detected near International Border in Jammu

NewsWire
0
15

A Pakistani tunnel has been detected near the International Border (IB) near the Chak Faquira border outpost in the Samba sector of Jammu, officials said on Wednesday.

“On Tuesday, a special tunnel checking exercise was carried out in the AOR (Area of Responsibility) of Chak Faquira boredr outpost by the BSF. During the exercise, a freshly dug-up tunnel was detected,” sources said.

“Based on our inputs obtained through interrogation of terrorist associates involved in the Sunjwan encounter two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu last month, we could identify the pick-up point of terrorists after crossing over from Pakistan in Samba district. This tunnel has been detected today after a long search of two weeks. Possibility of another such tunnel can’t be ruled out,” the sources in the security set-up added.

20220504-203002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Reliance-backed Addverb setting up new robot manufacturing facility in India

    Stalin appeals to cadres to stay at home on counting day

    Saiyami Kher on working with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary in ‘Faadu’

    Her life and death in hospital is part of Kashmir’s ever...