The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has imposed a ban with immediate effect on the live telecast of speeches of former Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan after he threatened state institutions and government officials with serious consequences, Geo News reported Sunday.

Imran Khan’s addresses are in open violation of the PEMRA rules, according to the PEMRA notification issued in Sunday’s early hours. The PEMRA further said that Imran Khan’s speeches are a violation of Article 19 of the Constitution.

Only pre-recorded speeches can be broadcast now with effective monitoring and editorial control, per the new PEMRA notification, Geo News reported.

PEMRA issued a six-page notification, stating it has been observed that Imran Khan is persistently levelling baseless accusations in his speeches and statements against national institutions and spreading hatred in his speeches.

According to the PEMRA, the ban has been put in place under Section 27 of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002. The PEMRA notification mentioned Khan’s speech at the F9 Park, Islamabad.

The notification states that the PTI chief’s statements are detrimental to the maintenance of law and order as he is constantly inciting citizens against institutions and officers in his speeches, Geo News reported.

The notification said the former PM’s hate speech is against the Supreme Court’s verdict in the suo motu case. The contents of Imran Khan’s speech are also against the Lahore High Court verdict, says the PEMRA.

The PEMRA also warned news channels of strict action if the directives were not followed.

The PEMRA notification also carries the excerpts from Imran Khan’s speech on August 20 in Urdu.

In the meantime, sources said the government has lodged an FIR against Imran Khan under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for threatening a judge and two top police officials during an above-mentioned public gathering.

Imran Khan threatened Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, saying, “Zeba! Be ready, we will take action against you”. He also hurled threats to the IGP and DIG Islamabad, by calling out them, “IGP and DIG! We will not spare you”.

