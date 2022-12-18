England middle-order batter Harry Brook was so confident of his success in Pakistan that even before the start of the three-Test tour he told a friend that he would score two centuries in the Asian country.

Brook, who scored 153 in the first Test and 108 in the next, struck a brilliant 111 under pressure as England resurrected their innings from 155/5 to score 354 all out in response to Pakistan’s first innings total of 304 in the ongoing third match.

Pakistan had cut down the 50-run lead to just 29 runs without losing any wickets at stumps on the second day.

Speaking to the media after the game, Brook revealed he told a friend he will score two hundreds in Pakistan.

“I said to one of my mates (before the tour) I’d like to get two before I got here, so it feels very nice to go one better,” said Brook, who has experience of playing in Pakistan having represented Pakistan Super League (PSL) winners Lahore earlier this year.

Brook praised wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, with whom he raised 117 for the sixth wicket and brought England within touching distance of Pakistan’s first innings total of 304.

“Ben (Foakes) didn’t look like he was going to get out. We just knocked it around for as long as we could. We were just trying to build a partnership,” he said.

“We will do our best to bowl them (Pakistan) out,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan spinner Noman Ali hoped the hosts can still pull off a consolatory win.

“We still have a good chance because they have to play the fourth innings,” said Noman.

“If we give them a 200-250 target then we have a good chance because there will be turn and low bounce in the coming days,” he added.

20221218-212004