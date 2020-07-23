Pak violates ceasefire for 3rd day in J&K’s Poonch district

Jammu, July 23 (IANS) For the third consecutive day Pakistan on Thursday resorted to firing and intense shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Colonel Devender Anand, Defence Ministry spokesman said about 11 a.m. Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Qasba sector of Poonch district.

“Indian Army is retaliating befittingly”, the spokesman said.

Thursday’s ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the LoC in Poonch is third during the last three days.

Since January this year, Pakistan has violated ceasefire on the LoC over 2,711 times.

A total of 21 civilians has been killed and 94 injured in these ceasefire violations by Pakistan so far this year.

The safety of the families, homes, cattle and agricultural fields has become an insurmountable problem for hundreds of border villagers living along the LoC and the International Border in J&K.

–IANS

