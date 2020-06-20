Pak violates ceasefire on LoC in J&K’s Kupwara, Baramulla

Srinagar, June 20 (IANS) Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the Line of control (LoC) on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara and Baramulla districts.

Police sources said Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling on the LoC in the Keran sector of Kupwara district after which the Indian army started retaliating.

“Heavy firing exchanges are going on between the two sides in Keran sector”, sources said.

The same sources said firing and shelling exchanges have also started between the two sides in the Haji Peer sector of Uri tehsil in Baramulla district.

On Friday also Pakistan violated bilateral ceasefire on the LoC in the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district and Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

There are no reports of any casualty on the Indian side.

–IANS

sq/dpb