Pak violates ceasefire on LoC in J&K’s Poonch again

Jammu, July 22 (IANS) Pakistan again violated ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Colonel Devender Anand, defence ministry spokesman said, “At about 5.15 p.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch.”

“Indian army is retaliating befittingly,” he said.

Pakistan had violated ceasefire on Tuesday in Sunderbani sector of Poonch district.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has violated ceasefire 2,711 times. At least 21 civilians have been killed and 94 injured in Pakistan ceasefire violations on the LoC in J&K.

–IANS

