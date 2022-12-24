The second and final Test between Pakistan and New Zealand, scheduled to start on January 3 in Multan, has been moved to Karachi — and to January 2 — because of poor weather conditions.

The deteriorating weather conditions in Karachi have disrupted flight operations and may also potentially result in the loss of playing hours.

Severe fog has been forecast over Multan, resulting in talks between the Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket, before the Test was moved out of the venue.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and New Zealand Cricket have mutually agreed to shift the second Test in Multan to Karachi due to deteriorating weather conditions, which have already disrupted flight operations and may also potentially result in the loss of playing hours,” PCB said in a statement.

Karachi will now host the two World Test Championship matches and the three ODIs which are part of the Cricket World Cup Super League.

There is also a change in dates with the boards agreeing to move the second Test and the three ODIs forward by a day. The second Test will now commence on 2 January instead of 3 January.

“It has also been agreed between the two boards that the second Test and the three ODIs will now be brought forward by a day, meaning the second Test will commence on 2 January with the three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures to be played on January 9, 11 and 13,” the statement further said.

Changed schedule:

December 26-30: 1st Test, Karachi

January 2-6: 2nd Test, Karachi

January 9: 1st ODI, Karachi

January 11: 2nd ODI, Karachi

January 13: 3rd ODI, Karachi

