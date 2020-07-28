Pak web series ‘Churails’ to release on Indian OTT platform in August

A Pakistani web series that aims to challenge the hypocrisy of patriarchal societies vanquishing women and their rights is all set to release on August 11.

Titled “Churails”, the series is directed by Pakistani filmmaker Asim Abbasi.

“A story about strong women embarking on a journey of self-discovery, empowerment and sisterhood, I believe ‘Churails’ is a timely show with pertinent themes that will resonate with audiences globally,” said Abbasi.

The web series features Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, Mehar Bano and Yasra Rizvi in pivotal roles.