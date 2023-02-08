The probe by authorities in the case of arrest of a Pakistani woman has revealed that she has no suspicious or criminal background, and that she crossed over to India to get united with her lover, sources said on Wednesday.

Pakistani national Ikra Jiwani was arrested in Bengaluru in the last week of January along with her husband Mulayam Singh Yadav. The 19-year-old, Ikra Jivani was illegally staying in India.

Probe found that the accused had sneaked into India through the Nepal border. The accused had got introduced to Mulayam Singh from Uttar Pradesh through a dating app and later married him.

Preliminary investigations showed that both came down to Bengaluru and resided at Junnasandra locality near Sarjapur road in Bengaluru. She attempted to contact her mother who is in Pakistan. The central intelligence agencies have gathered information about the accused woman and alerted the state police authorities.

The police had conducted a special operation and took her and her husband into custody. The police had taken up the investigation regarding the antecedents and tracked her history and activities in India.

The probe showed that both Ikra and Mulayam do not have any criminal or suspicious background. The probe also proved that she crossed the borders to get to India only to be with her lover.

The probe was carried by local police and central agencies. The sources explained that a report has also been submitted in this regard. Ikra fell in love with Mulayam four years ago before deciding to cross over and live with him.

Sources said that the authorities are preparing to deport her to Pakistan and she is refusing to go back to her country, Pakistan. Police sources revealed that Ikra Jiwani has been pleading and even holding the legs of authorities not to deport her to Pakistan. The woman is claiming that since she had married an Indian, she should be allowed to stay back here with him.

“She is saying that she loves her husband Mulayam Singh Yadav and married him after falling in love. She is claiming that she can’t live without him,” sources said.

Ikra is presently in the custody of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). The authorities are preparing for her deportation. The authorities are approaching the Pakistan government in this regard and it will take about two-months, police said.

The accused woman had renamed herself as Rava Yadav and hidden her original identity. The accused woman had also made submissions to obtain an Indian passport under the new name.

