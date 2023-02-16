At least two people were killed and six others injured in a blast inside the Quetta-bound Jaffer Express on Thursday, the media reported.

The blast occurred in bogie number 6 of the express when it was passing from Chichawatni railway station, ARY News reported.

The injured were rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Dawn News reported quoting Sahiwal District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shahzad.

The nature of the blast is being determined, area has been cordoned off and investigation initiated.

