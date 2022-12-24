SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

Pakistan add three players to Test squad for New Zealand series

Pakistan on Saturday added Mir Hamza, Sajid Khan and Shahnawaz Dahani to their Test squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, which begins on Monday.

The addition comes on the back of a discussion by the Men’s Interim Selection Committee, chaired by former all-rounder Shahid Afridi and joined by Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

“We had a good discussion on the squad and agreed we needed to strengthen our bowling department to give ourselves the best chance of taking 20 wickets in a match,” Afridi said

“Taking into consideration recent form and performances, we have added fast bowlers Mir Hamza and Shahnawaz Dahani, and off-spinner Sajid Khan. I am confident the inclusion of three additional bowling resources will give Babar Azam more options to field the best available squad for the first Test,” he added.

Pakistan fielded an inexperienced bowling attack for the most part of the series against England that they lost 0-3.

Shahnawaz Dhani is the only uncapped player among the three with Sajid playing as recently as the home series against Australia earlier this year.

Mir Hamza comes off the back of a good showing in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and stands a chance to make a Test appearance for the first time since 2018 when his only Test came against Australia.

Test squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood

