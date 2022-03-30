HEALTHSOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan adds 194 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths

Pakistan recorded 194 new Covid cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of Covid has risen to 1,524,549 in the Asian country, said the NCOC, the department leading the country’s campaign against the pandemic.

A total of 136 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,485,609, showed data from the NCOC, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition, two more deaths were registered during the last 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 30,349.

Pakistan’s southern Sindh province is the worst-hit region with 575,109 infections recorded, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 504,962 cases, so far.

