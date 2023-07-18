Ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan are soon approaching the crossroads as Islamabad’s accusations of cross-border terrorism and the presence of TTP militants in the war-torn nation are being responded aggressively by the Taliban regime in Kabul.

After Afghanistan rejected Pakistan’s claim that TTP militants are present inside Afghanistan, top Pakistani military commanders have rejected the Taliban’s claims that the banned TTP outfit was not operating from their soil.

The Taliban says that the TTP not only had sanctuaries across the border but also access to latest weapons.

The surge in terror incidents, targeted attacks, suicide blasts and killings in Pakistan has kept the military establishment and the government on its toes.

TTP militants have been carrying out a series of attacks while other terror factions have also joined hands with the group.

Pakistan claims that TTP militants and groups operating in the country have a support facilitation base in Afghanistan, criticising the Taliban regime for lack of action against the group and its operatives on its soil.

While the government has expressed its serious concerns over Kabul’s inaction against TTP, the Taliban regime has been hitting back at Islamabad reminding about the Doha Agreement, which was inked between the group and the US, assuring that the Afghan soil will not be allowed to be used against anyone.

In a recent statement by the Taliban, it was maintained and reminded to Pakistan that the Doha Agreement was not inked with Pakistan but was done with the US.

The Taliban has also claimed that the TTP operates in Pakistan, so it remains a problem for Islamabad to handle and had no relation to Afghanistan.

On the other hand, Pakistan has categorically rejected Taliban’s position on the matter as top military brass and the political leadership has given hard-hitting statements criticizing the regime for being in denial.

A strong statement was issued through a high-level Corps Commanders meeting, held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Headed by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir; the meeting rejected the Taliban claim that TTP was not operating from their soil.

The meeting stated that terrorist outfit not only had sanctuaries across the border but access to latest weapons as well.

“The sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed TTP and other groups of that ilk in a neighboring country and availability of latest weapons to the terrorists were noted as major reasons impacting security of Pakistan,” said a statement issued by the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

