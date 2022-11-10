SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has kicked off his farewell visits from the Sialkot and Mangla garrisons, media reports said.

Gen Bajwa visited Sialkot and Mangla garrisons as part of his farewell visits to various formations, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said, ARY News reported.

The army chief met officers and men at both locations and addressed the troops, the ISPR said.

“COAS appreciated formations for their excellent performance during various operations, training, and natural calamities,” according to the ISPR press release.

During the visit, the army chief advised troops to keep serving the nation with the same zeal and commitment no matter what the circumstances.

On arrival at Sialkot, he was received by Lt General Muhammad Aamer and by Lt General Ayman Bilal Safdar at Mangla garrison, ARY News reported.

Earlier, General Bajwa had said that he will not take an extension and retire after five weeks.

He also stressed that the army will not play any role in politics, sources said.

