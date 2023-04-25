SOUTH ASIA

Pakistan Army chief in China to boost military ties

Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir is in China on a four-day official visit aimed at enhancing bilateral military relations with the neighbouring country, according to the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“COAS is on a four-day official visit to China for enhancing bilateral military relations,” Dawn news quoted the ISPR as saying in a brief statement.

During his visit, the army chief will hold meetings with the Chinese leadership, Radio Pakistan reported.

This is COAS Munir’s fourth overseas visit ever since he took charge as the army chief in November 2022.

Earlier this year, he undertook a week-long official visit to the UAE and Saudi Arabia and held meetings with the top leadership of the Gulf states.

During the visit, the officials reviewed Pakistan’s bilateral ties with the two countries and discussed ways to strengthen the relations.

Later in February, the COAS visited the UK for meetings on defence-related issues.

He also attended a conference at Wilton Park, an executive agency created by the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office to foster open dialogue between governments, Dawn reported.

20230425-112206

