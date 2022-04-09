SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan Army conducts successful test of ballistic missile Shaheen-III

Pakistan Army on Saturday conducted a successful flight test of the surface-to-surface medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) Shaheen-III, media reports said, citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said that the test flight was “aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system”, the Express Tribune reported.

Last year, the Pakistan Army conducted a successful test launch of an “enhanced-range” version of the indigenously-developed Babur Cruise Missile 1B, a statement by the ISPR said.

According to the military’s media wing, Director General of Strategic Plans Division, Lt General Nadeem Zaki Manj congratulated the scientists and engineers on achieving excellence in the domain of cruise missile technology.

He also expressed his full confidence that this test would further strengthen Pakistan’s strategic deterrence.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and services chiefs also congratulated the scientists and engineers on conducting the successful launch, the ISPR added.

20220409-220803

