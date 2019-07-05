Pakistan Army refuses to take back boy’s body

Srinagar, July 11 (IANS) The Pakistan Army has refused to take back the body of a Pakistani boy pulled out from a river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

“Following appeals posted by the father of the boy on the social media, three attempts were made yesterday (Tuesday) to hand over the body to the Pakistan Army, but they refused to take it back,” police sources said.

“The body is still lying in the Gurez hospital. If the Pakistan Army refuses to take the body back we will have to bury it as per the Islamic rituals,” sources said.

On Tuesday, the body of a seven-year old boy, Abid Sheikh belonging to Astor district of Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan, was pulled out from the Kishenganga river in Gurez area.

–IANS

sq/pg