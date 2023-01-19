SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan asks Iran to investigate cross-border terrorist attack

Pakistan on Thursday called upon the Iranian authorities to investigate the cross-border terrorist attack in the Panjgur district of Balochistan province and bring the perpetrators to task, local media reported.

Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, at her weekly news briefing in Islamabad, said the terrorists used Iranian soil to target a convoy of security forces patrolling along the Pakistan-Iran border. She said Pakistan commits that its territory will not be used for undertaking cross-border attacks in Iran, and we expect the same from Iran, Geo News reported.

Baloch added that communication channels are active, and Pakistan has shared its concerns regarding the attack with the Iranian authorities.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on Wednesday, reported that four security personnel were killed in a terrorist attack carried out from “Iranian soil”.

The incident took place when terrorists from across the Pakistan-Iran border targeted a convoy of security personnel patrolling along the divide in the Chukab area of Balochistan’s Panjgur district, Geo News reported.

In response, the military’s media wing said that the Iranian side has been asked to hunt down the terrorists.

The development comes as Pakistan tackles rising terror attacks – especially by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and from across the Afghan border.

According to reports, the TTP regrouped in Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover, with Pakistan repeatedly asking the interim government in the neighbouring country to ensure that its soil is not used for terrorism. But the Taliban-led government has not been able to live up to the expectations.

