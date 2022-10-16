SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan at critical moment of recovery following floods: PM

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan currently stands at a critical moment as it is embarking on a road to recovery in the aftermath of climate change-induced devastating floods, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on the occasion of World Food Day.

The day is observed to create awareness about global hunger, malnutrition and the need for collective actions to ensure food and nutritional security for all, the prime minister was quoted as saying in a statement on Sunday.

“This year’s theme ‘Leave no one behind’ reminds us to collectively struggle to end poverty and hunger, and realise that the food we choose and the way we consume it, affects our health and that of our planet,” Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Prime Minister.

Sharif said the devastating floods during this year’s monsoon have played havoc with Pakistan, affecting over 33 million people and resulting in the loss of livestock, standing crops, and essential infrastructure.

The damage to Pakistan’s agricultural sector would also be felt across the globe, he said, adding that Pakistan is one of the world’s top producers and exporters of cotton and rice, which have been destroyed by the flood.

“The situation is no doubt very challenging, however, Pakistan is fully committed to achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals aimed at ending poverty, improving health and education, and spurring economic growth,” according to the prime minister.

20221016-121204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Republicans alarmed over reports that Ghani left with $169 mn in...

    Sri Lanka halts towing burnt cargo ship

    B’desh container blaze: 13 firemen killed due to incomplete info, wrong...

    Pak FM, US Deputy Secy of State discuss Afghan situation, bilateral...