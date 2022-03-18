SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

Pakistan-Australia T20I, ODI matches shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore: Pak minister

By NewsWire
0
0

The three One-day Internationals and a Twenty20 match scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi as part of the ongoing Pakistan-Australia series have been shifted to Lahore, Pakistan’s interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad confirmed on Friday.

Rasheed Ahmad said that the decision was taken in view of the heightened political tensions between the country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and the rest of the opposition.

The minister said that Pakistan’s white-ball home series against Australia, slated to start on March 29, will now be hosted at Lahore’s Gaddafi stadium, reports cricketpakistan.com.pk

“All the four white-ball matches will be shifted to Gaddafi Stadium where teams are set to play the final Test of the series starting from March 21, in case the political situation in Islamabad stays the same till March 20,” a PCB official was quoted as saying by the website.

Both teams are currently in Lahore to play the series-deciding third and final Test at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan media had earlier reported that the changing political scenario and chances of a conflict-like situation in Islamabad has forced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to prepare a contingency plan.

Pakistan have played two Tests against the touring team so far in the historic home series — the first visit by Australia after the attack on the Sri Lanka cricket team in March 2009. The first Test was played in Rawalpindi and the second in Karachi, and both ended in draws.

20220318-175003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.