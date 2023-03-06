In view of his “provocative statements against the state institutions and officers”, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has imposed a ban on broadcasting live and recorded speeches of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect.

The decision came hours after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman delivered a hard-hitting speech outside his Zaman Park residence in Lahore following a police team’s arrival there to arrest him in the Toshakhana case, The News reported.

In its notification, the media watchdog directed all the TV channels to refrain from airing Khan’s live or recorded statements, speeches and conversations.

“Imran Khan is continuously blaming state institutions by levelling baseless allegations,” it added.

The notification further said that the PTI chief, through his incendiary statements, spread hate against the institutions and their officers, The News reported.

His statements may cause a law and order situation in the country, it added.

The media regulatory authority, on February 21, also banned television channels from coverage of terror attacks.

The directives had come in continuation to the earlier orders on the subject asking TV channels to adhere to the provisions of the PEMRA Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015.

Reacting to the development, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said the move was a “nefarious attempt to silence Imran Khan’s voice” by the government.

He said the party would challenge the ban in court, and urged the media to approach the court against the order.

