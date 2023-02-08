SOUTH ASIA

Pakistan bars 190 Hindus from travelling to India

Pakistan immigration authorities at the Wagah Border stopped 190 Hindus from travelling to India after they failed to provide satisfying responses to officials about the purpose of their visit to the neighbouring country, sources said.

Various Hindu families, including children and women, from interior Sindh province, reached the border to go to India on the visas for religious pilgrimage, The Express Tribune reported citing the sources as saying.

However, the immigration authorities did not clear them because they could not satisfy them as to why they wanted to go to India.

According to the sources, the travelling Hindu families lived in huts.

They added that such families take visas for a religious pilgrimage and then stay for a long time there.

“After going to India, these people live in huts and do hard work but defame Pakistan, saying that they are not safe here,” a source said, adding that currently a large number of Pakistani Hindus were living as nomads in Rajasthan and Delhi.

