SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

Pakistan batter Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan’s senior batter Nahida Khan has announced her retirement from international cricket, following a 14-year career for her country.

The 35-year-old Nahida, who made her debut in February 2009 against Sri Lanka, has represented Pakistan in three Cricket World Cups (2013, 2017 and 2022) and four T20 World Cups (2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018).

Upon her announcement, Nahida thanked her support group.

“I am grateful for the unwavering support I received throughout my career. I want to thank my family, teammates, coaches, and the Pakistan Cricket Board for their guidance and belief in my abilities,” Nahida said in a statement on Thursday.

“I also want to thank the passionate fans who supported me throughout my journey, both in Pakistan and across the globe.”

Nahida finishes with over 2000 runs in international cricket and raised her bat for eight half-centuries, including a knock of 66 against Australia in Kuala Lumpur back in 2018. She also holds the record for the most catches in an ODI innings, taking four catches in a win over Sri Lanka in Dambulla in the same year.

Pakistan’s Head of Women’s Cricket Tania Mallick said Nahida’s contribution to the game in the country has put it in a better place than when she started.

“Nahida Khan’s contribution to women’s cricket in Pakistan will be remembered. Her dedication, skill, and constant determination have left an indelible mark on the game, inspiring generations of cricketers to follow their dreams and pursue greatness.

“As Nahida embarks on the next chapter of her life, the cricketing fraternity, fans, and well-wishers extend their warmest wishes,” she said.

Nahida has already moved into coaching, with experience in Pakistan domestic cricket as an assistant.

20230615-123802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    England-NZ Edgbaston Test to have 18,000 fans on first 3 days

    Want to keep it simple & not bowl 24 different deliveries:...

    Women’s World Cup S-F: Healy, Haynes’ 216-run stand takes Australia to...

    Australia keeper Alex Carey cautious about reverse-swing threat ahead of spin...