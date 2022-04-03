SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan cabinet dissolved, but Imran will continue as PM

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan’s former Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said the Federal Cabinet has been dissolved, but Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue his duties under Article 224 of the Constitution, Dunya News reported.

Hussain however did not give any further details.

Earlier on Sunday, NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dismissed the much-anticipated no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister saying it was in contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.

In a televised address just minutes after the dismissal, Khan announced that he had advised the President Alvi to dissolve all Assemblies, paving the way for snap elections.

The President, heeding to the proposal, dissolved the NA and according to sources, elections will be held within a period of 90 days.

20220403-151602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    46 Taliban militants killed in Afghanistan

    World’s largest trade deal RCEP to enter into force on Jan...

    Taliban fighters force men into car boots

    Restrictions further eased in Kathmandu Valley