Pakistan can beat England if they play sensibly, says Ramiz Raja

Lahore, July 15 (IANS) Former captain Ramiz Raja believes Pakistan will feel confident of their chances in England after watching West Indies get the better of the hosts in the first Test of the ongoing three-match series in Southampton.

Jason Holder’s troops beat England by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series. Raja feels this England team is lacking in the batting department and can be put under pressure during their forthcoming series against Pakistan.

“Pakistan will feel confident after watching West Indies’ performance (in the first Test). They will be feeling this England team can be defeated. Their batting doesn’t seem strong, however, the return of Joe Root will definitely help them,” Ramiz said during a fan interaction on his YouTube channel ‘Ramiz Speaks’.

“But I still feel this England batting line-up is capable of making mistakes. They have a world class all-rounder in Ben Stokes in their ranks but rest can be put under pressure.”

Pakistan are scheduled to take on England in a series comprising three Tests and as many T20Is after the completion of West Indies series.

The matches will be played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure against coronavirus pandemic. Raja feels the absence of vocal English crowd will be advantageous for Pakistan.

“There won’t be any home crowd advantage for them. During crunch moments, support for home team is very important. Pakistan now know that if they play sensibly in England they can beat them,” Raja said.

The first Test between the two teams will be played in Manchester starting August 5 while the final two Tests are scheduled to be played in Southampton from August 13 and August 21 respectively.

The three T20Is, meanwhile, will be played at a single venue in Manchester on August 28, August 30 and September 1 respectively.

–IANS

pks/aak/bbh/