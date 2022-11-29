INDIA

Pakistan-Canada based terrorists behind targeted killings in India, reveals NIA probe

NewsWire
0
0

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), who on Tuesday conducted raids at more than 13 locations belonging to gangsters across the country in connection with the terrorist-gangster nexus case, have recovered a number of incriminating documents along with various types of contraband and ammunition.

According to information, the NIA raided more than 13 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UT Chandigarh and the Delhi-NCR region.

The districts targeted were Fazilka, Tarn Taran, Ludhiana, Sangrur, Mohali in Punjab, Yamunanagar of Haryana, Sikar in Rajasthan and the Outer North District of Delhi.

“We conducted raids to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug traffickers based in India and abroad,” said a NIA official.

This was the third round of raids and searches by the NIA on organised criminal syndicates and networks, top gangsters, their criminal and business associates based in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and arms suppliers based in Rajasthan and Delhi.

Other gangsters whose houses were raided included Kaushal Chaudhary of Gurugram-Rajasthan, Vishal Maan of Prahalpur-Delhi, Binny Gurjar of Sangrur-Punjab, Ravi Rajgarh of Ludhiana-Punjab and their associates.

The NIA said that it will continue to dismantle such terror networks as well as their funding and support infrastructure. The official said that preliminary investigations revealed that these gangs were carrying out targeted killings and were also raising funds for their criminal activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons.

“The recent sensational crimes and extortion calls by criminal syndicates and gangsters to businessmen, professionals, including doctors etc, had created widespread scare among the people. These gangs were using cyber space to publicise these crimes to create terror among the public at large,” the NIA said.

The NIA has also learnt during the investigation that such criminal acts were not isolated local incidents but there was a deep rooted conspiracy amongst terrorists, gangsters and drug smuggling cartels and networks, who were operating from both within and outside the country. Many gang leaders and members had fled from India and are operating from foreign countries, including Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia, Australia. Most of these conspiracies were being hatched from inside the jails in different states and were being executed by an organized network of operatives based abroad.

20221129-193602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Happy that I am now able to sequence my deliveries, says...

    India logs 4,510 fresh Covid infection, 33 deaths

    Nandan Nilekani and Sanjeev Aggarwal’s VC firm Fundamentum raises $227 mn

    Govt officer, village head found drunk in Bihar